MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has been awarded two weekly conference honors: Player of the Week for Markquis Nowell and Newcomer of the Week for Keyontae Johnson.

The honors come after the Wildcats picked up two road conference wins against ranked opponents. This is Nowell’s second Player of the Week honor and Johnson’s third Newcomer of the Week award.

Nowell averaged 34 points and 11.5 assists per game during the two upset wins. Johnson averaged 26 points and nine rebounds over the timespan.

With a 14-1 record and 3-0 start in conference play, K-State went from unranked to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll. The Wildcats are back in action at home against Oklahoma State Tuesday.