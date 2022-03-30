MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball is continuing to build its 2022-23 coaching staff.

After Jerome Tang was named head coach last week, he appointed Jareem Dowling as his first assistant on Tuesday. Now, Marco Borne has been named Chief of Staff for the team.

Borne comes to K-State with 20 years of coaching experience, including 14 at the NAIA and high school levels. Borne has served as head coach in the NAIA at Dillard University, Southern University, New Orleans and Paul Quinn College.

Borne was also the head coach of the Haitian Junior National Team and an assistant for the Haitian Senior National Team from 2017-2020.

“He is someone that I have known for a long time, having recruited high school players in both Texas and Louisiana where Marco has coached extensively over the last 20 years,” Tang told K-State Athletics.

Most recently, Borne was the associate head coach at Alcorn State.