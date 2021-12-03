K-State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham will not return for 2022 season

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State athletics announced Friday that offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham will not return for the Wildcats in the 2022 season.

Messingham will not coach the upcoming bowl game. Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein will serve as the team’s interim offensive coordinator. Messingham was also the team’s wide receivers coach.

Full backs/tight ends coach Jason Ray will also not return for the 2022 season.

“We appreciate the efforts of Courtney and Jason during their time in Manhattan and wish them well in the future,” Head coach Chris Klieman said. “These were very difficult decisions to make as both are great coaches and friends – Jason since our time at North Dakota State, and Courtney, who I have known since we were young. However, I feel like this is in the best interest of our program moving forward.”