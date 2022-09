MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier has been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear, K-State head coach Chris Klieman said on Tuesday.

“Sometimes the cruelest things happen to the best kids,” Klieman said.

Poitier went down with an injury in the second quarter in game one against South Dakota. He was the starting right guard for the game. Hadley Panzer will start in his place.

Poiter missed last season with an ACL tear to his other knee suffered in fall camp.