MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State’s men’s basketball top-10 matchup with Texas on Saturday was not the only excitement of the day for Wildcat sports.

K-State held a ribbon cutting ceremony before Saturday’s basketball game, officially opening its new football indoor practice facility. The Shamrock Practice Facility, named after Shamrock Trading Corporation for their support, was open to the public for the first time with the ceremony.

K-State fans, administrators, student-athletes and donors poured into the new practice space to celebrate the newest addition to campus.

The $32.5 million dollar facility is made up of an indoor practice facility with a 65-foot roof clearance and 130-yard practice field along with an exterior full size turf field next to the indoor facility.

“If you take a look at what a facility like this will do, it attracts the very best,” K-State President Richard Linton said. “Whether it’s student athletes, coaches, athletic director. And that leads to just a great athletic program. This is game changer from a facilities perspective.”

The players have already gotten to break in the new facility with a few practices. They say they’re appreciative of the supporters who made building this new space possible.

“It shows that [the supporters] believe in us a lot,” K-State safety Kobe Savage said. “It means the absolute world to us, and my teammates.”

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor knows the new practice space will have a variety of benefits.

“It’s really going to help us from so many angles,” Taylor said. “Obviously just the ability to workout here in one space, in one location, close to the locker room. And then from a recruiting perspective this building is phenomenal.”

He thanked K-State supporters for making it happen.

“We’re very, very fortunate to have [our donors],” Taylor said.

You can read/ watch more about this practice facility, along with other coverage of K-State and KU sports in K-Nation every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.