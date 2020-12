AMES, IA. (KSNT) – Kansas State opened Big 12 play with a win on the road at Iowa State 74-65.

Sophomore DaJuan Gordon led the way with 15 points while freshman Davion Bradford added 14. Carlton Linguard and Rudi Williams each had 10 points.

With the victory, the Wildcats improve to 3-4 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 play.

K-State returns home Saturday against Baylor.