GREENSBORO, N.C. (KSNT)- Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe could give Kansas State trouble on Saturday.

The 2021-22 Naismith National Player of the Year set a Kentucky basketball program record with 25 rebounds in round one on Friday night.

“He does have that ‘It [factor.]’ In their wins and their losses Oscar gets double-doubles,” Tang said. “He does that. We will try to make it difficult for him but guys like that do what they do.”

Markquis Nowell says it will take every guy on the court to keep Tshiebwe from controlling the game.

“Oscar’s going to get his. But we have to limit how much he gets his,” Nowell said. “His offensive rebound ability, I feel like we can limit that with a combined effort. I feel like all five guys can go in there and rebound. I feel like the guards got to help out more than ever if we really want to win.”

K-State, and Jerome Tang at Baylor, played against Twshiebwe previously when he spent two seasons at West Virginia. This season the 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 16.9 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

K-State and Kentucky tipoff at 1:40 on Sunday.