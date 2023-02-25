STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball picked up a huge road win on Saturday.

The Wildcats beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 73-68. K-State improves to 22-7 overall and 10-6 in Big 12 play with the win.

It’s the first road win for K-State since Jan. 7. The Wildcats remain in third place in the Big 12 with the victory. K-State is technically still in the Big 12 regular season title race.

The first half was close the entire way. The biggest deficit of the first 20 minutes came when Oklahoma State took a six-point lead in the final two minutes. K-State responded with a crucial 4-0 run to end the half and pull within two points at the break.

In the second half, K-State grabbed the lead with 16:43 to play on a Markquis Nowell three-pointer. Okahoma State responded and even took an eight-point lead with just over 12 minutes left in the game.

A 10-2 answer from K-State tied the game at 55. The ‘Cats trailed 60-59 with 6:23 remaining. However, a Keyontae Johnson three-pointer with 6 minutes to play put K-State ahead for good. The Wildcats would end the game on a 14-8 run to secure the win away from home.

Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, as usual, took care of much of the K-State scoring. Johnson tallied 17, while Nowell led the team with 22. Nowell also notched eight assists and four steals.

K-State takes the court again on Wednesday, in Manhattan, against Oklahoma.