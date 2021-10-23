K-State overcomes ugly start to snag first conference win against Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Running back Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT) – K-State football finally got its first conference win of the season on Saturday, beating Texas Tech 25-24.

After Iowa State scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage against K-State last week, Wildcats fans may have had deja vu after Texas Tech took the second play of the game 45 yards to the house. Things got a lot worse before they got better, when Malik Knowles fumbled the following kick return, giving Tech the ball back. The Red Raiders scored again and lead 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.

K-State didn’t get on the board until early in the second quarter when a Deuce Vaughn touchdown run made it 14-7. The Wildcats trailed 24-10 at halftime in Lubbock.

The second half got off to a much better start for K-State. Felix Anudike-Uzomah took down a Texas Tech running back in their own end zone for a safety. With momentum, the ‘Cats capitalized when getting the ball back, scoring on another Vaughn touchdown run to make it a 5-point game.

They went to the pass game for their final touchdown of the night, the 22-yard connection from Skylar Thompson to Deuce Vaughn gave the Wildcats the lead and was enough to win it.

“For awhile in the first half we were playing frantically and then we settled in and started to play good team defense. That’s what you have to do,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “It was a team win. Offense, defense and special teams all had a hand in it.”

The comeback keeps K-State from falling below .500, as they improve to 4-3. It’s the first Big 12 win of the season for the team and snaps a three-game losing streak.

“The kids didn’t flinch, they didn’t bat an eye. It felt like we were a better team. We had a chance to win the game, we had to just make some plays,” Klieman said.

A 63-yard punt from Ty Zentner, a Shawnee Heights alum, pinned the Red Raiders on their own four yard line and set up the safety early in the third quarter. Klieman called these two moments the plays of the game.

K-State plays host to TCU in their next game on Saturday Oct. 30.