MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Athletics announced Wednesday it’s paused all football activities following the most recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing procedures.

Because of this, K-State won’t have enough players to prepare for and play in a bowl game later this month. The team was eligible for a bowl game by finishing 7th in the Big 12 regular-season standings.

“This has been an unbelievably challenging year for everyone, but we were very excited to have the opportunity to end the season in a bowl game,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a news release. “But, with new positive cases and additional close contacts in our program, we would not have enough players to continue practices and field a team for the bowl game. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their tireless effort this year and for being flexible during a time when every day presented new challenges.”

The Wildcats finish the season at 4-6.

“It certainly is a bittersweet ending to the season, but playing 10 regular-season games throughout all of this uncertainty was nothing short of a miracle,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said in a news release. “I want to thank our players, especially our seniors, for continuing to battle each and every day, no matter what circumstance was put before them. This season was difficult and frustrating, but I think it is also one that we will remember for the rest of our lives. I hope we will all learn from it and become better, both as coaches and players, as we head into the offseason.”