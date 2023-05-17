MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State closer Tyson Neighbors continues to emerge as one of the best relief pitchers in college baseball.

Neighbors, just a sophomore, is holding hitters to a .109 batting average this season. His ERA currently sits at 1.41.

On Wednesday, Neighbors was selected to attend the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. He’s just the second Wildcat in school history to receive this invite, joining the elite company of Craig Wilson.

“I’m super excited to be chosen to play for Team USA and excited for what that could bring,” Neighbors said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “My focus right now is helping my team win and finding a way to Omaha. I feel our team is getting hot at the right time and we are all pulling the rope in the same direction.”

The National Team training camp will feature 56 of the best non-draft eligible college players for a five-game series June 25-29 in Cary, N.C. Then, USA Baseball will name a 26-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent the United States in series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

K-Nation aired a feature story about Neighbors recently. Click here for that story.

K-State baseball wraps up its regular season this weekend against TCU.