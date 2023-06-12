MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – An all-time great Wildcat will have his name etched into the history books this fall.

Ted Power, an Abilene-born K-State pitcher from 1972-76, was officially named one of 12 inductees to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame on Monday.

Power led the Wildcats in ERA at 2.34 in his 1976 senior season. That year, he set the school single-game record with 19 strikeouts and the school single-season strikeout record with 99.

After college, Power was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, playing for eight teams over 13 seasons. He finished his professional career with a 4.00 ERA, 701 strikeouts and 70 saves in 564 games.

He was named to the K-State all-century team in 2000.