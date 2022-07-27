MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football players shared new features of the Manhattan NIL Club on Wednesday.

The players announced the plans for the club on June 24. On Wednesday, a release from multiple players on social media said the access passes will be available on Friday, July 29.

The club is set up to equally compensate all participating players.

“The support from our fans has been unlike anything we could have ever imagined,” K-State players said in a release.

The NIL club allows fans to purchase access passes for opportunities to attend autograph sessions, meet and greets, and potentially exclusive online content. More than 1,200 fans have already signed up for the early access pass.

The players are working on ways to extend the opportunities beyond the originally planned 1,000 access passes, which they expect to sell out quickly.

“The Manhattan NIL Club is a game-changer for the players on our team and seeing our fans get behind us really means the world,” the players’ statement said.

Interested fans can read more about the Manhattan NIL Club or get involved here.