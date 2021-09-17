K-State prepares to face Carson Strong and Nevada

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) K-State will host Nevada on Saturday, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.

The Wildcats and Wolf Pack both come in 2-0, but K-State will be without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong is drawing first round NFL draft hype.

Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman has been impressed by Strong, too.

“Tremendous arm strength,” Klieman said. “Mobile guy that sees so many coverages, and he’s seen so much and played so many snaps. It’s not easy to fool a kid like that, guys that have had that many snaps.”

Klieman says the defense will need to step up in multiple ways to shutdown the superstar QB.

“We just have to do a great job of being able to rush the passer and be competitive on a lot of potential 50/50 throws,” Klieman said.

The K-State defense allowed 23 points against Southern Illinois, all in the second quarter.

Saturday’s game can be streamed on ESPN+.