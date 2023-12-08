MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University’s President has released a letter to help put some rumors to rest regarding Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s dismissal from the college’s basketball team earlier this week.

K-State President Richard Linton released a letter on Friday, Dec. 8 on Tomlin’s dismissal from the team. In it, he addresses the “difficult decisions” people in leadership positions are forced to make, including those made by university heads regarding Tomlin’s situation.

“The NCAA Board of Governors has required each member institution to adopt a “serious misconduct policy” covering a number of potential allegations, including Title IX. Under the university’s serious misconduct policy, the university president is involved in collaboration with the athletic director and head coach when making a final decision concerning a student-athlete’s conduct and team membership. The decision to release Nae’Qwan from the men’s basketball team was made in full compliance with all applicable policies. When decisions like this are made, a range of factors are considered, including the entire history of a student athlete’s behavior. The reporting that this decision was made solely due to an incident at a bar in Aggieville is not accurate.” President Richard Linton letter excerpt

Linton goes on to say there are many other details which cannot be shared with the campus community due to federal laws that protect a student’s privacy. He said he hopes the letter will answer some questions being pondered by the community even though specific information cannot be released.

“I want you to know that our university and our athletics department are unified. There is no “us” versus “them.” Together, we are One K-State. The relationship between the university, athletics and the K-State community at large is special, and I will never take it for granted.” President Richard Linton letter excerpt

K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced Tomlin’s removal from the basketball team on Dec. 6 in a statement. Students were asked to share their feelings over this news following campus protests over the situation.

Tomlin was suspended indefinitely from the team on Oct. 30 after he was arrested in a Manhattan bar district for disorderly conduct. Tomlin later entered into a diversion agreement with the City of Manhattan.

