K-State promotes Klien to Offensive Coordinator

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Collin Klien’s stellar bowl game offense earned him a new role.

K-State promoted Klien to offensive coordinator, head coach Chris Klieman announced Friday.

“Over the course of the last month, Collin displayed the type of leadership and planning that put us in a position to execute and be successful in the bowl game against LSU,” Klieman said. “He deserves this opportunity, and the constant dialogue and communication that he had with me and with our staff and players throughout the game and the entire bowl preparation period was something that really impressed me. Collin bleeds purple, and I am excited for him to lead our offense.”

Klein was one of the most decorated players in school history and has served as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach since 2017.

“My family and I are excited to serve in this new role and impact young men through the game of football,” Klein said. “I absolutely love our players, staff, and fans. We look forward to this challenge and are so thankful to Coach Klieman and our leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. K-State is and has been a special part of our family, and we are so blessed the Lord has allowed us to continue to be a part of it. Go Cats!”

Against the Tigers on Tuesday night, the Wildcat offense produced 42 points, its highest output of the season, and the third-highest scoring mark in K-State bowl history. Additionally, the Wildcats’ 442 yards of total offense was their second-highest showing of the year and ranked fifth in school bowl history.