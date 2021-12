WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes one and a half years after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation released a statement saying, "Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."