MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State punter Ty Zentner is on a preseason watch list for the 2022 punter of the year award.

Zentner, a Shawnee Heights grad, is the first Wildcat to make the list since Devin Anctil in 2019. He will be a senior this fall.

The August Sports Council Ray Guy award recognizes the top punter in college football each season. K-State’s Tim Reyer was a semifinalist for the award in 2007.

Zentner earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors the past season. His 43.7 yard punt average that fall tied for fifth-best in school history. Zentner’s punt total was eight short of qualifying for the Big 12 rankings. If he qualified, he would have ranked second in the conference.

The Topeka native launched five punts at 50-yards or further against Oklahoma State in 2021. He also sent a punt a career-long 63 yards in K-State’s game against Texas Tech.

Zentner is the fifth ‘Cat to make a preseason watch list for a major college football award in 2022. K-State kicks off its season at home against South Dakota on Saturday, September 3.