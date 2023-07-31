MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Will Howard has something to prove in 2023.

The Wildcat quarterback enters his senior year in hopes of leading the ‘Cats to back-to-back Big 12 titles. If he does that, the Maxwell Award might be in his reach.

On Monday, Howard was named to the 2023 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to college football’s best player. Howard is one of 13 players to make the watch list, including two Jayhawks.

It’s the seventh-straight year at Wildcat has made the preseason watch list for this award. Will Howard played in seven games last season, tallying over 1,600 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns. He saw time in six or more games in each of his first three college football seasons.

The Wildcats open their 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 at home against SEMO.