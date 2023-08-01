MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- With kickoff for week one of his senior season just over a month away, K-State quarterback Will Howard is thinking about things bigger than football.

Howard is helping in efforts to raise money for a mother who is fighting breast cancer. Sa’Quaia Walker, who has a child with special needs, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2021. Recently, her cancer progressed to stage four.

“I heard your story,” Howard told her in a video posted on social media. “I’m telling you, it moved me. I just want to let you know we’re going to be fundraising for you.”

The video was filled with smiles as he shared his support with a grateful mom.

“I can’t believe this,” Walker said. “…Wow. Thank you… I just want to reach through [the phone] and give you the biggest hug.”

To learn more or donate, click here.

Sa’Quaia will be treated at Duke where they specialize in metastatic cancers, according to the donation page. She has gone through 13 cycles of chemo and 30 treatments of radiation.

Her son, Genesis, has Severe Autism Spectrum Disorder with mental and language impairment. Walker decided to quit her job to homeschool her son and take him to doctors appointments, the donation page says.

The goal is to raise $10,000.