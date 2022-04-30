LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson has been drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 247th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thompson spent five years in Manhattan, accumulating 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns through the air and 1,087 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.

Thompson is among the K-State all-time greats in numerous categories, including second in passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions and total offensive yards.

Thompson joins a quarterback room of presumptive-starter Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Chris Streveler in Miami.