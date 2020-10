MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats warms up, prior to a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Quarterback Skylar Thompson is out for the season, head coach Chris Klieman said Monday during the weekly Big 12 Conference call.

Thompson was hurt in the Oct. 3 game against Texas Tech.

K-State has a bye week this week, then will play KU in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Saturday, Oct. 24.