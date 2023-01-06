MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The best high school football player is headed to K-State.

Gatorade awards a player of the year in each state for each sport. The 2022 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for football is Maize quarterback Avery Johnson.

Johnson, a consensus four-star prospect by 247 Sports, announced his commitment to the Wildcats on July 5, 2022.

In his senior year at Maize, Johnson threw for 2,768 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 817 yards and 16 touchdowns. Johnson led Maize to a 12-1 record.