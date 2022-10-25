MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez is questionable for Saturday, head coach Chris Kleiman said Tuesday. Martinez didn’t practice the day after the Wildcats lost on the road to TCU. Backup Will Howard will be ready to go if Martinez is not cleared to play.

Martinez went out with an injury after the Wildcats’ first drive against TCU in the team’s first Big 12 loss of the season.

In his place against TCU, Howard threw for 225 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

K-State plays host to No. 9 Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 29, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m.