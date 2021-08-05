K-State quarterback signs first NIL deal

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats warms up, prior to a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SALINA, KS (KSNT) – Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson is an official partner with Long McArthur Ford in Salina.

The dealership hosted an autograph signing with Thompson. This is his first name, image and likeness partnership, and probably not his last.

Thompson is about to start his sixth season at K-State. In October 2020, he suffered a season-ending injury. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA gave college athletes another year of eligibility, allowing Thompson to return for this extra season.