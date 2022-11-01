MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The first College Football Playoff ranking was released Tuesday night and K-State football lands at No. 13.

While the new list doesn’t mimic the AP Poll, K-State’s spot does match the Wildcats’ placement in that ranking.

The CFP rankings determine which four teams make the College Football Playoffs, which decides the national champion. The rankings are done by the CFP committee.

K-State starts at No. 13 after a blowout victory against Oklahoma State. The Wildcats are back in action Saturday at home against Texas, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m.