MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- K-State football held their second media availability of the season after practice on Wednesday.

Chris Klieman spoke with the media on Monday to open the 2022 season press conferences. Offensive assistants answered questions in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Unsurprisingly, running backs coach Brian Anderson had plenty of good things to say about All-American Deuce Vaughn.

“The way he works, the way he takes care of his body, I mean everything is working towards our ultimate goal,” Anderson said. “Every day this summer when I was in town we would spend time together and watch film. He’s calling me, wanting this, wanting more.”

Anderson says Vaughn stands out from all other running backs he’s coached in his career.

“He does it all,” Anderson said. “I’ve never had a guy that’s been a complete package like that’s been the complete package like that. So that’s where he’s so different.”

He says Vaughn’s success doesn’t just come from speed and talent. His growing knowledge of the game goes a long way.

“He’s so smart,” Anderson said. “That’s the thing that sometimes gets unnoticed, how smart he is as a football player. He can see things happen before it happens because he studies so much.”

Vaughn tallied over 1,800 total yards for the Wildcats’ offense in the 2021 season. He averaged 6 yards per carry and 9.6 yards per reception. The preseason All-Big 12 running back has made several award watch list ahead of his junior year.