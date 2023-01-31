MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University has released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday.

The 2023 K-State football season will kick off with two home games in Manhattan against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2 and Troy on Sept. 9 before the Wildcats hit the road to face off against Missouri in Columbia on Sept. 16, rounding out its non-conference action.

League play will open on Sept 23. when the Wildcats host one of the league’s newest members, UCF. The ‘Cats will then hit the road to face Oklahoma State and Texas Tech on Oct. 6 and Oct. 14.

Back-to-back home games will follow on Oct. 21 and 28 as the ‘Cats play against TCU and Houston in Manhattan. The month of November is marked by two home games and two away with a game against Texas in Austin on Nov. 4 followed by a game against Baylor in Manhattan on Nov. 11, a match-up with Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 18 and, finally, a game in Manhattan against Iowa State on Nov. 24.

Sept. 2 SE Missouri Manhattan Sept. 9 Troy Manhattan Sept. 16 at Missouri Columbia, MO Sept. 23 UCF Manhattan Oct. 6 at Oklahoma State Stillwater, OK Oct. 14 at Texas Tech Lubbock, TX Oct. 21 TCU Manhattan Oct. 28 Houston Manhattan Nov. 4 at Texas Austin, TX Nov. 11 Baylor Manhattan Nov. 18 at Kansas Lawrence Nov. 25 Iowa State Manhattan 2023 K-State Football Schedule

