K-State revamps offensive line in spring practice

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An essential component of offensive productivity is the offensive line.

K-State quarterbacks were sacked 28 times in 2020. Running backs lost 230 yards, too.

Head Coach Chris Klieman said the 2021 season will be much brighter for the offensive front.

“I think our offensive line has just come leaps and bounds from where we were last year at this time, with all the new guys that didn’t have spring ball,” he said.

For comparison, the Wildcats had eight upperclassmen in the O-line in 2018, when they allowed 18 sacks. Last year, there was just one senior in the rotation. It’s primarily freshman and sophomores.

2021 brings back lineman with experience.

“Cooper Beebe had a phenomenal spring, continues to develop and get better,” Klieman said. “Cooper plays so many different spots. The only thing he doesn’t play for us right now is center. He’s playing both guards and tackle spots.”

Christian Duffie has also improved his body and technique with focus on playing right tackle. So, K-State fans, take some worry off your shoulders.

“A really productive time that we spent, and I’m really pleased with the progress that we’ve made through 15 practices,” Klieman said.