KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball played old-time-foe Nebraska for the second-straight season on Saturday.

Last year’s game was in Lincoln, with K-State winning by nine. This time the two teams met at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

K-State came out on top again in round two of the renewed rivalry. The Wildcats beat the Huskers 71-56.

A quick start boosted the ‘Cats to a 12-4 lead but Nebraska didn’t let them run away with it. Instead, the Huskers responded with an 11-2 run to pull within a point. K-State’s lead lingered in single-digits for most of the second half before they opened it up to beat ten with 3:36 left before the break.

The Wildcats ended the half with a glorious alley-oop from Markquis Nowell to David N’Guessan to extend their lead to 39-26 at the midway point.

K-State held its lead and had UNL 16-points away with 8:08 left in the game. The Huskers began to cut that deficit from here. The game got as a close as seven points with 1:20 left to play but it was too little, too late, from the team in red.

Keyontae Johnson led all scorers in the game with 23 points. Markquis Nowell, Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Cam Carter all finished in double-figures, too. Nebraska didn’t have any players score more than 13 points, and only one finish with more than nine.

K-State improves to 10-1 with the win. The Wildcats return to the court in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 21 against Radford.