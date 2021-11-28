K-State running back Joe Ervin enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 13: Running back Joe Ervin #20 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers, during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State running back Joe Ervin is entering the transfer portal.

The sophomore running back announced his decision to leave K-State on Sunday via Twitter. “I would like to thank Coach Klieman and his staff for everything. After much prayer, and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Ervin said on Twitter.

Thank you Kstate !💜 pic.twitter.com/gTndZw8NCD — Joe Ervin (@jErvin_9) November 28, 2021

Ervin made the trip to Austin for Kansas State’s final game of the year against Texas. He came to K-State in 2019, then red-shirted in 2020 due to injury.

In the 2021 season, Ervin tallied 322 rushing yards in 10 games, averaging five yards per carry. He also rushed for two touchdowns. Ervin’s top game came against Nevada in the Cats’ third game of the year. In that game, Ervin rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown.

The team has not released a statement regarding Ervin’s decision to transfer.