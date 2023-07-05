MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- It appears the Wildcats are going to be just fine at the running back position after Deuce Vaughn went pro.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 named K-State running back Treshaun Ward the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Ward is an incoming transfer from Florida State. He’s one of five Wildcats who are on the list of Big 12 preseason honors.

Last year, Ward led Florida State with 649 yards and seven touchdowns.

Making the preseason all-conference team for K-State is safety Kobe Savage, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver/ return man Phillip Brooks. Brooks makes the list specifically for his special teams skills.

The Wildcats are tied with Texas for the most in the conference on the preseason honors list, with five. Technically, Ward was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year but did not make the preseason All-Big 12 team. The four Wildcats technically listed as preseason all-conference tie for second, with KU.

KU’s list of four honorees is headlined by Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Jalon Daniels.

Big 12 Media Days is next week, July 12 and 13, in Arlington, Texas.