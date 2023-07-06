MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s and women’s basketball could be playing in a new place… kind of.

The basketball games will continue to be played in the same location. However, Bramlage Coliseum’s name could change or be added to. K-State Athletics announced a partnership with Independent Sports and Entertainment (ISE) on Thursday to help find a potential naming rights sponsor for Bramlage Coliseum.

ISE has successfully run six searches in the past 18 months totaling $130 million to university partners on campuses across the country, according to a release from K-State Athletics.

“We are excited to work with ISE on this incredible opportunity as we continue to identify ways to advance our athletics program,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “As we move forward in the Big 12 Conference, it is crucial that we continue to explore new avenues of revenue to then invest back into our student-athletes and their experience at K-State. We had a great conversation with the Bramlage family and as this process unfolds, we will continue to inform them of our progress and all potential naming ideas and options. They also know that in ISE, we have a partner that shares the same vision and understanding of the culture here at K-State.”

The coliseum opened in 1988. The K-State men’s team has won nearly 75 percent of its games at Bramlage Coliseum since its debut on Nov. 26, 1988. The 417 wins are the most at any home venue for the Wildcats, surpassing the 378 won at Ahearn Field House.

ISE is a sports marketing agency with a focus on revenue generation for sports and entertainment organizations through premium sales opportunities.