ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State baseball got a big win on Thursday.

The Wildcats beat the top seed in the Big 12 tournament, the Texas Longhorns, sending them home without a win. The Jayhawks and Wildcats, coincidentally, teamed up to knock UT out. KU beat Texas on Wednesday. K-State’s victory was the second loss in the double-elimination tournament for UT.

K-State won 6-0 with great pitching from Ty Ruhl and Tyson Neighbors. Ruhl threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Neighbors closed out the game with four scoreless, also allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters.

K-State was projected to receive a NCAA tournament regional bid by DI Baseball before this tournament began. It’s possible Thursday’s win solidified their spot in a regional for the first time since 2013.

K-State will play again on Friday.