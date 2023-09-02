MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State’s season opener showed complete performances on both sides of the ball.

The Wildcats beat Southeast Missouri State, 45-0.

K-State scored on every position but one in the first half. Jadon Jackson opened the offensive show with a 33-yard touchdown reception, which is his first touchdown since he was a true freshman at Ole Miss in 2019.

The defense kept up the tone on the following drive, forcing a turnover on downs. Southeast Missouri’s defense showed some light when K-State got that ball. Will Howard threw his first interception of the season, giving the ball back to the Redhawks just three yards from where they left it.

That drive resulted in a punt for Southeast Missouri, and K-State had a touchdown every possession for the rest of the half. Howard threw two, ran one in and even caught a touchdown pass from Treshaun Ward. K-State led 35-0 at the half.

Howard started the second half, too. The first drive didn’t end with a touchdown, but the Wildcats still added points to the board. Chris Tennant kicked a 51-yard field goal through the uprights to make it a 38-0 game.

Freshman Avery Johnson relieved Howard toward the end of the third quarter. That possession ended with a seven-yard rushing touchdown from Johnson.

K-State’s defense continued to force turnovers after. It recorded four total sacks with 11 tackles for loss. Austin Moore led the group with six total tackles.

Howard completed 18 of his 26 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Treshaun Ward got his first rushing touchdown as a Wildcat, as well as the passing touchdown to Howard.