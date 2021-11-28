K-State snaps two-game skid with win over North Dakota

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team got their first blowout win of the season on Sunday, beating North Dakota in dominant fashion.

The Wildcats doubled North Dakota to snap a two-game losing streak, winning 84-42. Their largest margin of victory in a regular-season game this year prior to Sunday was only 15.

North Dakota kept things close for roughly the first 10 minutes, trailing by only two with 11:32 left in the half. K-State opened things up after that though with a 16-0 run. The ‘Cats lead 38-20 at halftime.

The second half is where the game really got out of hand. K-State opened the half with a 10-2 run and didn’t look back. By the halfway point of the second the ‘Cats lead by more than 30.

Eleven players got in the game for K-State in the win. Markquis Nowell lead the way in scoring with 18 points. Nijel Pack added 16, while Kaosi Ezeagu and Mike McGuirl both scored 15.

Mark Smith had 11 points, making it five Wildcats finishing in double figures. Smith added 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Nowell added five rebounds and five assists go along with his team, leading 18 points.

K-State shot the ball the best they have all year in the win. They shot over 60% from the field and went 9-19 from three-point land. After having only nine team assists on Tuesday against Illinois, K-State more than doubled that in Sunday’s win and finished with 21 assists.

They move to 3-2 on the season with the win and 3-0 at home. K-State will take the court next on Wednesday, Dec. 1 against Albany.