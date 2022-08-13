MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Four K-State soccer players are using their name, image and likeness not just to profit, but to give back to athletes once in their shoes.

Joey Lujan, Porter List, Roo Yarnell and Alaina Werremeyer are all using Next Step Mentoring, an online company aiming towards mentoring high school athletes that are going through the recruiting process. The company gets the recruits in contact with the athletes, so that the college players can give advice to the up-and-comers.

“We’re helping the next generation of student-athletes and helping them through the recruiting process,” Lujan said.

Both List and Yarnell signed to their first college as freshmen in high school, something they both regret and look to change for the current set of athletes.

“Worst decision I’ve ever made,” List said. “I didn’t know what I wanted, I didn’t know the coach that I wanted.”

With this website, the four players can get connected to any family across the country.

“If you’re not happy, you’re not going to perform at a peak level,” Yarnell said. “We’re just here to help navigate through that process.”