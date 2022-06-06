MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s soccer announced 20 fall matches in 2022, 11 of which will be at home.

Entering the team’s seventh season, the Wildcats look to build off their best season yet. The team lost star senior Brookelynn Entz, but returns 11 of its 12 top scorers for the the new season.

Notable games include two meetings against Big 10 schools – Northwestern on August 18 and Purdue on September 4 – and a match against Kansas in the team’s home finale on October 21.

Tickets are set to go on sale July 6 on kstatesports.com/tickets.