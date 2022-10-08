AMES, Iowa (KSNT) – Wheat and corn move a lot in the wind, but there was no wind in Ames on Saturday.

K-State beat Iowa State in a defensive battle, 10-9.

The Wildcats’ offense opened the game with a statement. Adrian Martinez connected with Phillip Brooks for an 81-yard touchdown, giving K-State a 7-0 lead.

However, that was the only touchdown. Iowa State managed a field goal in each of the first three quarters to take a 9-7 lead in the third.

K-State got into field goal territory in the fourth quarter to make one of its own, taking a 10-9 lead.

Next, K-State has a bye-week before traveling to TCU on Oct. 22.