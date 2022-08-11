MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Kansas State student will be representing the U.S. next year at an international championship.

Bailey Walke, a competitive baton twirler, who has earned 31 career top-ten medals at the National Baton Twirling Association’s National Championships, has been chosen to be a representative for the U.S. internationally. She will be heading to the International Baton Twirling Federation World Baton Twirling Championship on Aug. 4-13, 2023 in Liverpool, England.



(Photo Courtesy/Bruce Fustos)

Walke was one among over 1,900 other baton twirlers who competed in individual events at the NBTA National Championships. She placed 3rd in Advanced 3-Baton and 4th in Advanced Solo. Walke is also the 2022 Collegiate Miss Majorette of Kansas, the 2022 Regional Solo Champion and the 2019 National Show Twirl Champion.

Walke is a sophomore dual-majoring in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering and Physics at K-State. She originally hails from West Des Moines, Iowa and is a 2021 graduate of Valley High School. She was the VHS Feature Twirler for four years.