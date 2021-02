MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats stunned #7 Oklahoma 62-57 on senior night at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday. Senior Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 19 points.

K-State has now won 2 games in a row for the first time this season.

The Wildcats improve to 7-18 overall and 3-13 in Big 12 play.

K-State heads to West Virginia on Saturday.