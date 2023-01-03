AUSTIN, Texas (KSNT)- K-State went into Austin a major underdog but the ‘Cats played as if they were the favorite.

K-State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 in Austin on Tuesday night. The win is the first Big 12 road victory for the Wildcats this season, and the first of Jerome Tang’s K-State career.

Kansas State came out with its hair on fire. Tang’s team opened up a 12-3 lead to start the game and did not slow down. The ‘Cats led 18-7 just under six minutes into the game. UT mounted a run from here. Texas pulled within three points with a 10-3 run. K-State responded and led by a stunning 18 points at halftime.

The second half was, as basketball is, a game of runs. Texas repeatedly made big shots and shrunk the Wildcat lead to as a small as seven. However, each time UT made a run, the Wildcats had a response.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell were unbelievable on the offensive end for K-State. Nowell scored 36 points, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and 12-for-12 from the charity strike. Nowell also added nine assists, three steals and two rebounds. Johnson finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

K-State improves to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the win.