K-State takes down WVU for 4th win in a row

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football notched their fourth win in a row on Saturday with their first victory over West Virginia since 2015.

The ‘Cats took down WVU 34-17 for Chris Klieman’s first win over the Mountaineers since taking over as the head football coach at K-State. It was also the first time any player on the K-State roster has defeated West Virginia in a wildcat uniform.

“We got a bunch of guys that believe, that love each other, a bunch of guys that challenge each other to be great every day. We continue to challenge the guys to raise the temperature of the expectations around here and couldn’t be happier with us beating a really good West Virginia team. West Virginia’s doggone good,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. “I’ve got so much respect for Neal Brown. He’s a great coach. They have physical players that are really athletic and our guys just found a way.”

Things started off good for K-State in Manhattan. Russ Yeast picked off a WVU pass on just the second play from scrimmage. The ‘Cats got on the board first shortly after with a Joe Ervin touchdown run.

They took even more momentum when Ty Bowman blocked a West Virginia punt and Marvin Martin picked it up and took it into the end zone for a special teams touchdown to extend the K-State lead to 14-0. They lead 17-3 at halftime.

Things got interesting in the second half. West Virginia battled back and even got within seven points in the fourth quarter. K-State held on though, as touchdowns on a Sammy Wheeler catch and a Deuce Vaughn run boosted the Wildcats to the home victory.

“Going into the whole week it was definitely something fresh on my mind and everybody else’s mind. Just had a bad taste in our mouth with West Virginia. To go out there and play the way we did today and get a win at home was big time for us.” quarterback Skylar Thompson said.

K-State has to games left in the regular season. They host Baylor in their next game on Saturday, Nov. 20. They’ll wrap up the regular season at Texas on Saturday, Nov. 27.

“It was one of those things where after the game you looked at the seniors like ‘Man…we got it done.’ They had never done that before, so to get that done for them was big time,” running back Deuce Vaughn said.