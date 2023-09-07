KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR XFINITY race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday will feature some purple power.

K-State Athletics released Thursday that racer Jeremy Clements will sport a K-State-themed No. 51 car for the event. The Chevy Camaro will feature a purple base with a large powercat on the hood of the car, with “K-State” and “Kansas State” elsewhere on the vehicle.

The university advertisement was completed by K-State alum Jom Bob Morris.

“Kansas State is a winner wherever they go, and the K-State Camaro with Jeremy Clements is ready to race and represent Kansas’ best for a NASCAR Xfinity win this weekend,” Morris said in the press release.

Saturday’s race begins at 2 p.m. at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.