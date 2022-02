MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State fans will be able to purchase custom jerseys of their favorite football players, and the student-athletes will be compensated for each sale.

Wildcat football fans can select any player who opts into the group license program, which will be administered by The Brandr Group. Jerseys will be available online via K-State Athletics’ Official Team Shop. The custom jerseys will eventually expand to other men’s and women’s sports.