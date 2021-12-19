K-State tops Nebraska in battle of former foes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball battled back from a ten point first half deficit to defeat Nebraska on Sunday.

The Wildcats ended the first half on an 18-2 run to take a six point lead into halftime. They went on to win 67-58.

Nijel Pack reminded Wildcat fans of his abilities in the win, leading the team with 15 points while also adding eight rebounds and five assists. Ish Massoud was the only other Wildcat to score in double digits, posting ten points. Kaosi Ezeagu scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The ‘Cats added 23 points off the bench. Defensively, K-State allowed only two Huskers to score in double figures.

K-State moves to 7-3 with the win and 2-0 on the road. They play again on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against McNeese State.