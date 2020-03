KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: Cartier Diarra #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats lays the ball up agains PJ Fuller #4 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at Sprint Center on March 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – The 10th seeded Kansas State Wildcats defeated the #7 seed TCU 53-49 in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. It was the final game of the tournament to be played with fans in attendance.

Cartier Diarra led the Cats with 13 points while David Sloan added 9.

K-State will play Baylor at 7 PM on Thursday.