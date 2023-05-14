NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- K-State track and field had a busy weekend of action at the Big 12 Championships in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Wildcats finished in 8th place on the men’s side and 7th place in the women’s team results.

Top finishers for K-State included:

Emma Robbins, 2nd place women’s hammer throw, 67.09 meters, 220 feet 1 inch

Kade McCall, 2nd place men’s hammer throw, 68.97 meters, 226 feet three inches

Urte Bacianskaite, 2nd place women’s heptathalon, 5,541 points

Shalam Olotu, 3rd place women’s long jump, 6.41 meters 21 feet 0.5 inches

Up next, athletes who qualified for an NCAA preliminary meet will head to Sacramento, Calif. to compete on Wednesday, May 24.