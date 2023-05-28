MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State track and field is preparing to send a group of student-athletes to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Three Wildcats qualified for the national meet with stellar performances at the NCAA West Region Preliminaries.
Here’s the list of K-State student-athletes heading to Nationals:
- Urte Bacianskaite, heptathalon
- Kade McCall, men’s hammer throw
- Emma Robbins, women’s hammer throw
The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in Austin, Texas, June 7-10.