K-State transfers meshing with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Big 12 preseason poll has K-State men’s basketball at No. 9, but its make up could easily have it launched into one of the top spots.

Guard Mike McGuirl took advantage of the extra COVID year and decided to stay in Manhattan. Now, he’s helping show the three transfers, Markquis Newell, Mark Smith and Ismael Massoud, the ropes.

“He’s being more talkative,” guard Selton Miguel said. “He’s being more louder on and off the court, just trying to help everybody stay together. Through good practices and bad practices, everybody stay together, so I feel like he’s being a good leader so far.”

Head coach Bruce Weber is happy with the leadership the transfers are providing young players.

“Couldn’t be more pleased with all three guys,” Weber said. “How’d they fit in? I don’t know because you’ve got older guys who have been in other programs, but they love Manhattan. They love K-State. They love being a part of our program. They’ve been really positive influences. We needed leadership because we still are pretty young as a total group.”

The Wildcats start the season with an exhibition against Pittsburg State on Nov. 4.